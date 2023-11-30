Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $475.00 at Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $433.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.95.

MSFT opened at $378.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

