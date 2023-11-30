Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

