MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

