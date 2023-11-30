Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,191,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

