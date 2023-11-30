ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

