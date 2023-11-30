Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,570 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

