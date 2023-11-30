Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.93

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.93 and traded as high as $155.01. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $155.01, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands.
Monarch Cement Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Cement
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.