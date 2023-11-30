Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.70 target price on the stock.

Tuya Price Performance

NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.05. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

