Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $589.26

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.26 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 696 ($8.79). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.72), with a volume of 74,116 shares.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3,631.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.
Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
