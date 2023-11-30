Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $589.26

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.26 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 696 ($8.79). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.72), with a volume of 74,116 shares.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3,631.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,370.59). In related news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £299 ($377.67). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,370.59). Insiders acquired 922 shares of company stock valued at $521,828 in the last ninety days. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.