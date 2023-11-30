Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,725,560,926 shares traded.
Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £937,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
About Mosman Oil and Gas
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.
