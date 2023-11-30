Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $234.74

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.74 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.13). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 322,763 shares changing hands.

Murray International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Murray International

In related news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £14,916.33 ($18,840.89). In other Murray International news, insider Gregory Eckersley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($14,462.55). Also, insider Wendy Colquhoun purchased 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £14,916.33 ($18,840.89). 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

