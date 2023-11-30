Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.30. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 6,829 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 million, a P/E ratio of 134.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

