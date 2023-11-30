Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
