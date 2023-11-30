NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.74.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

