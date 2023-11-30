NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.74.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,327,298.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

