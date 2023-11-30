NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.74.

NTAP opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

