NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.74.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

