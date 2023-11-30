NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.74.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

