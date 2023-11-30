Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Newpark Resources worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.84. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

