NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20,939.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 625,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.