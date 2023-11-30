Nikesh Arora Sells 178,474 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.0 %

PANW stock opened at $288.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 164.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $292.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

