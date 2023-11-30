NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 21,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 100,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

