NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $54,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.