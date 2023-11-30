Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor stock opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

