NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $54,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $6,962,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

