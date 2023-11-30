Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.88.

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

