Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,996,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $56,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 451,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.4 %

OII stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

