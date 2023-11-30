Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

