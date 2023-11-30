Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Macquarie lifted their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. Okta has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,267 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Okta by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

