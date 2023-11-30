Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

