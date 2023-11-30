Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 598,854 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.8 %

OLPX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

