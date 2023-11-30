OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

OneMain stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. OneMain has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

