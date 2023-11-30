OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) versus PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF) Financial Review

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OPAL Fuels and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 1 0 7 0 2.75 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00

OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 142.99%. Given OPAL Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $235.53 million 4.02 $11.32 million $0.77 7.14 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.04 2.38

This table compares OPAL Fuels and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels 11.06% -0.80% 1.00% PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Gas commercial and transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other operations. It is involved in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and gas; liquefied natural gas processing activity; trading of oil and gas; and exploration, exploitation, and business development in oil and gas. The company also provides fiber optic rental for network services; construction and maintenance services to the customers; management and leasing services for buildings and equipment; engineering and consultancy services; telecommunications; and electricity services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero).

