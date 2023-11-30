Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 0.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.