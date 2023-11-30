Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,804,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,296,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 858,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.