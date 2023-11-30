Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,480.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $585,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

