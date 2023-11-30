Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 30,573 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

