Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 30,678 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $288.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 164.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $292.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.