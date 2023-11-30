Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.50

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.50 and last traded at $271.92, with a volume of 520927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average is $238.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 164.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,169 shares of company stock valued at $108,927,130. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

