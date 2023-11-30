PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Benchmark

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised PDD from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Stock Up 2.0 %

PDD opened at $141.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.