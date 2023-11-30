Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $3,555,822.00 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $3,555,822.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,402,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,381,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $11,486,412.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $13,168,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $848,317.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

