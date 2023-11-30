Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $834.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $21,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.