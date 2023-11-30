Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

