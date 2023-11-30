Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.10. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.51, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.