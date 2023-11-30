Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.37

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as low as C$1.24. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 27,162 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$156.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

