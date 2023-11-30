Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

