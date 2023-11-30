Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

PSX opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

