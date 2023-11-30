Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.93.

PINS stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

