Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,639,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 184.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 510,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 331,135 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $4,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 57.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.