Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $590,380. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

